Joseph W. "Bill" Halloran
1924 - 2020
Halloran, Joseph W. "Bill" ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Joseph W. "Bill" Halloran, 95, died peacefully with his daughter Jane holding his hand, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Englewood Community Hospital. He was the beloved and devoted husband of the late Matilda DiStefano Halloran, who died on November 23, 2000. Born in Troy, son of the late John and Helen Whalen Halloran, he was raised in Cohoes and resided in Colonie for 60 years before moving to Florida in 2010. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the 398th Bomber Group of the U.S. Army 8th Air Force. He had been employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Transportation as a civil engineer for 39 years, retiring in 1984. He was a former communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham and a former member of the Colonie Lodge of Elks. He is survived by his children, Robert (Michelle) Halloran of East Lansing, Mich., Lawrence (Cathy) Halloran of Malta, Jane (Ray) Leather of Venice, Fla. and Mary (Mike) Pugh of South Glens Falls. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his former companion Elizabeth Barker of Florida. He was the brother of the late John Halloran and Mary Fahey. Bill's family would like to thank the staff at Inspired Living in Sun City Center, Fla. and Heritage Oaks in Englewood, Fla. for the special care and respect given to their father for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of Bill, would be appreciated. Due to the public gathering restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be strictly private. A memorial Mass for Bill will be held at a later date at St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
