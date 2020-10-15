Davidson, Joseph William EAST GREENBUSH Joseph William Davidson, 85 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Wingate Residence at Melbourne Place, Pittsfield, Mass. Joe, the son of Joseph Elias and Katherine Agnes (Sharkey) Davidson, was born on May 19, 1935, in Albany. Joe attended Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, class of 1952, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 - 1959 at the George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif. Joe had a distinguished 34-year career as a civil engineer for the New York State Office of General Services, retiring in 1996. Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son-in-law, brother and friend. He spent many hours outdoors, whatever the season, playing sports or games with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joe also devoted many volunteer hours to his church, St. Mary's, and in volunteer and elected roles for the Town of East Greenbush. Joe loved antique cars, family history, and spending summers with family and friends at the beautiful cabin he restored in Ticonderoga on Lake George. Joe also spent many hours in genealogical research, discovering ancestors from French Canada, relatives that worked at Harmony Mills in Cohoes, and relatives who were Revolutionary War veterans. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Margaret Ann (Jewell) Davidson; his children, Michael (Kathleen), Karen (Jim Dawson) Davidson, Jean-Anne (Richard Lattimer) MacKrell, and Jennifer (David) Showalter; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Stephanie, Zachary, Quinn, Aidan and Alexander; his great-grandchildren, Marlene, Thomas, and Maeve; and his siblings, brother and best friend, Richard (Alice), beloved sister, Susan (Bill) Allen and dear cousin Mary Anne (late, Thomas) Murphy. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Joe was predeceased by his dear sister, Barbara (Frank) Pukis; mother-in-law, Margaret Jewell; and aunt, Mary Cooke. Joe leaves a legacy of cherished moments with all who knew him and he will be dearly missed by many. Family and friends may call from 9 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer or virtually by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2519808581
. The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Catholic Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights. Burial to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe's name to the United Service Organizations or the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society.