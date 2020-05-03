Zaccardo, Joseph BRONX Joseph Zaccardo of the Bronx died peacefully on April 24, 2020. Joe was born on May 22, 1928, in West Albany, the son of the late Joseph Zaccardo and Rose Sabatino. He was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in 1946, and shortly after, entered the Brothers of the Holy Cross at St. Joseph's Novitiate in Valatie. After 30 years with the Brothers, Joe was teaching at West Haven, Conn., Providence, R.I. and taught in Massachusetts and in the Bronx. After leaving the Brothers, Joe taught for 25 years at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in the Bronx. After retirement, Joe continued living in the Bronx. Joe was the brother of his late sister Carmella Messier (late Raymond), and is survived by his sister Mary Ann Audi (late Anthony) and brother Richard "Dick" Zaccardo. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.