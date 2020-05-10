Joseph Zaccardo
Zaccardo, Joseph BRONX Joseph Zaccardo of the Bronx died peacefully on April 24, 2020. Joe was the son of the late Joseph Zaccardo and Rose Sabatino. Joe was the brother of his late sister Carmella Messier (late Raymond), and is survived by his sister Mary Ann Audi (late Anthony) and brother Richard "Dick" Zaccardo. He is also survived by two nephews, Raymond Messier and Joseph Messier; two great-nephews and two great-nieces; his dear friend and caregiver Jose Francois. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.


Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
