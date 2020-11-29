1/1
Josephine A. Franco
Franco, Josephine A. TROY Josephine A. Franco, 91 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on November 26, 2020. Born in Troy, Josephine was the daughter of the late Homer and Julia Wade Bentley; and loving wife of the late Albert D. Franco who passed away in 2009. Josephine had been employed by Russell Sage College in Troy as a supervisor in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed cooking for her family, traveling, and dining out. Josephine is survived by children, Michael Franco of Wynantskill, Anthony (Maureen Rogers) Franco of Latham and Julia (Daniel) Crawley of Troy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Theresa Martucci; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Josephine will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
