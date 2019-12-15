Ohanian, Josephine A. (Robideau) LATHAM Josephine A. (Robideau) Ohanian, age 91 of Latham, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was born on December 31, 1927, the daughter of the late Archibald and Eva (Kaschak) Robideau. She was the wife of the late Edward Ohanian; mother of Edward (Diane) Ohanian, Geraldine (Gary) Acierno, Francine Shelhamer, and Susan (Neil) Cooney; grandmother to Julia, Angeline, Evan, Katie, and Ed. Josephine was the sister to Joseph (Helen) Robideau, Samuel (Gerri) Robideau, Paul (Betty) Robideau, David (Leona) Robideau, and the late John Robideau and Edward Robideau. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Josephine was raised and educated in Maplewood and was a graduate of Heatly High School in Green Island. During her years, she was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal and the N.Y.S. Dept. of Tax and Finance. At Josephine's request, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019