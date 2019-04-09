Bleichert, Josephine ALBANY Josephine Marie Bleichert, 92 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late John J. and Josephine Baldwin. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Henry; her brother John J. Baldwin and his wife Frances; her son-in-law Philip F. Glock; and her niece Susan Paigo. She is the mother of Mary A. Glock; and grandmother of Sarah (Adam) Elia and Philip John "PJ" Glock. Great-grandmother of Madison, Adam, Mason and Marley Elia. She is the cherished "sister" of Mary (Paul) Tomchik; and the aunt of Paul J. Tomchik and Kelly Baldwin. Funeral services will be Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019