Busch, Josephine ALBANY Josephine M. Busch, 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. She joins her beloved daughter Lynn. Surviving are her children: Patty, Mark and Pat, Kevin and Kathy and Donna; cherished grandchildren: Teri and Barry, Tracie and Joe, David and Rachel, Bob and Angela, Tina and Kevin, Brian, Sarah and Gary, Jamie and Chris, Mike and Kim and TJ and Christina; and cherished great-grandchildren: Kristian, Katie, Kyle, Morgan, Nick, Jessica, Kelly, Tyler, Justin, Brady, Lauren, Killian, Jocelyn and Easton. To honor Josey's wishes and do things "My Way," there will be no formal services. A Mass of special intention will be offered on March 14, in the Blessed Sacrament Church at 4 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2020