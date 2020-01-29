Casazza, Josephine MECHANICVILLE Josephine Casazza, 79 of Riverside Park N., died peacefully in the comfort of her home on January 24, 2020. Born in Queens, N.Y. on January 14, 1941, daughter of the late John and Frances Corea; wife of the late Donald F. Casazza; and mother of the late John F. Casazza. Josephine worked as a secretary for the N.Y.S. Department of Health for many years. She was an avid reader who thoroughly enjoyed books. Survivors include her children, Donna Kalwaic, Thomas Casazza and James Casazza, all of Mechanicvile and Michael (Shaun) Casazza of New Jersey; grandchildren, John Jr., Steven, Joanna, Abigail, David, Anastasia, Daemon, Brendan, Devin and Ava; great-grandchildren, Prince, Yessenia, Giovanna and Julius; her siblings; several nieces and nephews and many cousins, including her close cousin Lucille. Calling hours at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery alongside her husband will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in memory of Josephine Casazza. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020