DiSanto, Josephine COLONIE Josephine DiSanto, 79 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was born in Patti, Sicily, Italy and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Marrello. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dominick DiSanto in 2002. She and Dominick met in America and married in 1960. Josephine will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an extremely strong, high-spirited woman with a kind heart and an exceptional sense of humor. Josephine was an extraordinary cook of traditional Sicilian recipes, who loved to entertain. She enjoyed gardening and travel and was a skilled seamstress. Josephine loved nothing more than the company of family and her many friends and will be deeply missed. Josephine was the beloved mother of Adriana Mastroianni and Sandro (Kristi) DiSanto; and is survived by her sister Maria LoPresti; her brothers, Anthony (Delores) Marrello, and Tindaro (Catherine) Marrello; and was predeceased by her sister Rosaria Schepisi and brother Domenico Marrello. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (www.myasthenia.org), 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Fl., New York, NY, 10017. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019