Rooney, Josephine F. RENSSELAER Josephine F. Rooney, 99, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Thursday, April 4, at 9 a.m. and at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer where the liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019