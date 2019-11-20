Guest Book View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill Legenbauer Road East Poestenkill , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catlin, Josephine Judy Shanthi CHESAPEAKE, Va. Josephine Judy Shanthi Catlin of Chesapeake, Va. died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after three weeks of hospitalization. Josephine was born on December 29, 1962, in India. She was the third of three children of the late Robert Asirvadham and Henrietta Robert. She was her father's 'pappa' (little girl) and her siblings' little sister. She graduated from the Lourdes Girls' High School in Perambur, Madras, India in 1978. She was gifted with strong academic skills and graduated from the University of Madras with a B.S. in mathematics in 1983 and Bharathiar University with a Master of Computer Applications in 1986. After her schooling, she briefly worked a couple of jobs in India but neither job met her aspirations. With the encouragement and help of her brother, she immigrated to the United States in 1987. While working on her doctorate, Josephine earned a scholarship and was able to complete her doctorate in computer science in 1991 from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In December 1991, she enthusiastically started work at the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in Virginia Beach, Va. as a computer programmer. She would work at the Christian Broadcasting Network nearly continuously from 1991 to 2019. In 1997 she met and married her soldier-husband, Gary R. Catlin Jr. on August 16, 1997. She served with her husband at Fort Eustis, Va., Fort Hood, Texas and Stuttgart, Germany from which she returned to the Virginia Beach, Va. area in 2004. She was awarded the U.S. Army's Civilian Helping Hand Medal for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2002. Josephine proudly became an American Citizen in San Antonio, Texas on November 15, 2001. She will be most fondly remembered by her CBN co-workers for her hard work and strong problem-solving skills. She loved to feed birds and squirrels around her home. She generously and faithfully supported many Christian charities and could be found every morning before work praying on her knees. She is survived by her husband of 22 years; a sister, Assumpta Savariraj of India; a brother Joseph (Monica) Robert of St. Louis, Mo.; brother-in-law, Dan (Bonnie) Catlin of South Westerlo; and brother-in-law John Catlin of Nassau. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. at the Perry Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park on Friday, November 22. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, in the First Baptist Church of East Poestenkill, Legenbauer Road, East Poestenkill with Pastor Arthur Ford officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Fifty Six Road, Poestenkill. An after-interment reception is planned in the East Poestenkill Church Hall for extended family, church family, and close family friends of the Alvin and Nettie Catlin clan. Visit







