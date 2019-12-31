Maio, Josephine ALBANY Josephine Padula Maio, 88 of Albany, passed away on December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Josie was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Bartolomeo and Leonarda Matera Padula. She worked at and retired from Albany School 24 as a food service employee. She was a communicant of Mater Christi Church and the former St. Teresa of Avila Church. Josie loved the simple joys of life. A devoted grandmother, mother, wife and sister, her family was her treasure. Always friendly and caring, to know her was to love her. Josie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Anthony (Tony) Maio; and her sons, James (Deborah), Anthony (Lisa) and John (Betsy). Her seven grandchildren, James Jr, Kayla, Julie, Anthony IV, Nicholas, Anna and Joseph; her sister Margaret (Miggie) McCarg; and by many nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Rocco, and Leonard Padula; and her sisters, Bessie Pezzula, Antoinette Hein, Angie Smith, Anna Lawler, Lena Pioggia, and Mary Alden. Funeral services will be celebrated at the Parish of Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St, Albany, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to the Mass on Thursday from 9:3010:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. The family suggests contributions to St Jude Children's Hospital, P.O.Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020