McCormick, Josephine "Josie" MECHANICVILLE Josephine "Josie" McCormick, 95 of Pittsburgh Avenue, died peacefully at Baptist Health Nursing Center, Friday, December 20, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Mechanicville on May 28, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Angeline Fondano Marzano. Shortly after the passing of her husband, William McCormick in 1980, Josie and sister Sandy lived together, forging an unbreakable relationship for the next 37 years. They took care of each other and looked after each other through the best and worst of times. In addition to her parents and husband Bill, Josie was also predeceased by her sister, best friend and housemate, Santina "Sandy" Johnson; nephews, Eric J. Ryan and Jude P. Marzano; and also by her other siblings, Michalena, Peter (Anna) and Vincent (Philomena) Marzano. Sandy is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews near and far and many neighboorhood friends from over the years. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at the pavilion in the rear of St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. There will be no calling hours. Those wishing to remember Josie in a special way are asked to make donations to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in her memory. Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. Visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019