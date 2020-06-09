Josephine R. Benardo
Benardo, Josephine R. WATERFORD Josephine R. Benardo, 99 of 4th Street, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Mechanicville, she was the daughter of the late Amodeo and Esther DePaul Mele. Jo had worked at the General Electric Co. in Schenectady in her earlier years and in her later years as a dress inspector at Ursula of Switzerland. She was a member of the Waterford Senior Citizens and a former member of the Junior Dante Club in Mechanicville. She enjoyed socializing, walking, Racino and Bingo, but, her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family and friends. She was the widow of Louis M. Benardo who died in 2007; and was the loving mother of Catherine A. Benardo and Louis C. Benardo of Waterford and the late Mary Jo Maloney. She was the mother-in-law of Richard Maloney of Waterford; the proud grandmother of Nathan Maloney (Katie) and Norah Funiciello (Noah); and great-grandmother of Mae Funiciello and Grace and Charlie Maloney. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special thanks are extended to all of Josephine's caregivers, especially Tena, Mary, Gina and Amy. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Please note that masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.
