Hallenbeck, Josephine R. ALBANY Josephine "JoJo" R. Lassi Hallenbeck, passed away suddenly at home November 23, 2020, 10 days after her 87 birthday. Josephine was born in Albany to Anthony and Mary (Cross) Lassi and resided there her entire life. She graduated Albany High School in 1951 and eventually started working for NYNEX. In 1964 she married Thomas Hallenbeck (deceased) and they had three sons, Thomas (Stephanie), Michael and Timothy (Dawn). After taking years off to raise her sons, she went back to work at NYNEX/Verizon and retired after 33 years. Not someone to sit home idly, at the age of 61, Josephine decided to pursue and obtain a bachelor's degree from Maria College and reentered the work force, eventually starting her second career with N.Y.S. Parks and Recreation in the Marine Services unit. She was well loved by her Parks family and was recently featured in the Agency's state wide newsletter. Josephine chose not to retire and was in her 20th year with Parks and Recreation where she worked until the last week of her life. The routine of work and seeing her coworker/friends each day was part of the reason she stayed young in spirit and mind. Josephine's life was about commitment to her family, friends, work and cats. A request from one was never seen as a chore but an opportunity to show how much she cared. Her sons were blessed to have a mother who always loved, supported and forgave them. Her best friends were her sisters and cousins from here to California and she spoke with them throughout the day and week. Her two cats required extra medical care and she administered it each day. She enjoyed time with her family in person or on the phone. When you called she was happy to hear your voice and would usually say she was just speaking with another family member or friend and fill you in on the latest. Most Saturdays were spent driving to Delmar Plaza, getting her hair done and shopping at Hannaford. Later in the day she would talk on the phone awhile and then settle in for a night of British detective shows on PBS. Sundays were often spent taking a drive with her sons and their families to an outside lunch or brunch at the IACC. In the last month, she was at a family gathering that included her three sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also celebrated her birthday with her sisters at their favorite Chinese restaurant. There is never a good time to lose a loved one but we are all grateful that her life was as it always has been to the very last moments. She is survived by her three sons, her sisters, Carol (Don) and Diane (Joe); grandchildren, Jena (Tyler), Steven (Nina) Jaycee (Eric); great-grandchildren, Jade, Josie, Max; cousins, Nancy, Chuck and Lorraine; dear friends, Ann and Phyllis; many nieces and nephews and her two cats, Tony and Mr Jenkins. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Tuesday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required and occupancy restrictions will be followed. Interment will be held privately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.