Busch, Josephine T. COHOES Josephine T. Busch, 88 of Fonda Road, died peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born and educated in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred Tomaski Toper and sister of the late Frances Toper. Josephine was a lifelong Cohoes resident who was dedicated to her family and her home. She had been a communicant of St. Michael's Church and belonged to St. Michael's Ladies Rosary Society. Josephine was the loving wife of the late Richard "Dick" Busch who passed in 2017. She is survived by her son, John R. Busch and his wife, Deanne, of Cohoes; and by her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Busch. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 The family would like to especially thank Cory, Eileen, Nick and Barb for the excellent care they provided to Josephine. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019