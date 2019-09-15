Josephine Zimmerman

Obituary
Zimmerman, Josephine COLONIE Josephine P. Zimmerman, 87, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at her residence. Beloved mother of Donna, Keith, Jeffrey (Terry) and Leonard H. "Chip" (Tammi) Zimmerman and Noelle Hamel (Bob). She is also survived by two siblings, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Monday, September 23, at 9 a.m. in St. Clare's Church, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Josephine's family on Sunday, September 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Albany. For more information, to leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019
