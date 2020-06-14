Abood, Joshua Aaron Thorne COHOES Joshua Aaron Thorne Abood, born December 30, 1997, passed away June 10, 2020. Joshua left us far too soon at the age of 22. Joshua was impossible not to love. His sense of humor and love for others was infectious. He was determined, strong, generous and compassionate. Joshua had recently completed his GED and started his college career at HVCC. Joshua had a passion for justice and wanted to pursue a career in the law enforcement and military. In a world full of challenges, Joshua always managed to rise to the occasion of adversity. He was strong willed and was excited about the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of youth while he sought to mentor kids struggling with addiction. There was nothing in this world that Joshua loved more than to help those he loved. His smile and soul will forever fill our hearts. Joshua is survived by his mother Michele; and stepmother Sheillagh; his grandparents, Richard and Deana, aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua's dreams and passion were too big for this world. May he now rest in paradise. "How lucky are we to have someone who makes saying goodbye so hard" Services are private.