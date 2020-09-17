1/1
Joshua Daniel Bloomfield
1979 - 2020
Bloomfield, Joshua Daniel TROY Joshua Daniel Bloomfield, 41, a son, uncle and brother to so many has passed on from this world surrounded by his loved ones on September 15, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1979. From an early age, his love for music led him to embracing percussion instruments and bringing joy to many for the rest of his days. While small in stature, he was a giant talent behind the drum kit. The list of bands he was a part of is too numerous to accurately count. Only his most frequent musical partner, Jeremy Walz, could actually describe all his amazing performances and venues played. He frequently used his skills for good causes and never refused to play a benefit or charity event. Josh's interests included many other pursuits, pool, boxing, football, lacrosse and fishing with his Dad. Josh was a prolific comedian and master of bantering. Anyone who has met him will always remember his quick wit and positive vibes. His concern about the well-being of others led him to touching souls from all walks of life. Josh was a graduate of School 14, Troy High School, and some might say Siena College since he spent so much time there with his lifelong friend Eric Rouleau. He had several jobs over the years. His most recent gig was serving with distinction as a New York State civil servant for the last 15 years. Josh is survived by his parents, Daniel and Susan Bloomfield; his grandmother Emily Hebert; several aunts, uncles, cousins; beloved pet Hank; and the love of his life Tiana. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Burial of cremated remains will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, September 21, in the Eagle Mills Cemetery, Brunswick. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org. I will leave you with this quote from his father Dan: "The most wonderful son, friend, and forever partner in crime. I can't say enough about the best guy in the whole world. I love you so much. My heart is broken beyond repair. I love you son, you'll be with many friends in heaven. I'll never forget you pal. Mom and I will love you for eternity. Goodbye for now. Rest easy Bud." For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
SEP
21
Burial
12:00 PM
Eagle Mills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Memories & Condolences

September 16, 2020
Sue,
I didn’t know Josh but you talked about him and showed me pictures when you came in for hair appointments. He was very loved by you and your husband and it showed. I am so very sorry for you both!
Nancy Duprey
September 16, 2020
Dan and Sue,

We can't express how sorry we are for your loss. It was our pleasure to know Josh. He touched our hearts with the way he cared and worried about others. We enjoyed his quick wit and sense of humor. We are proud to call him our friend.

Sending our love and prayers,
Brian and Sue
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sue and Dan I 'am thinking of you and I 'am sorry for your loss. Just wanted to share with you my experience with Josh. Anytime I was at a family gathering Josh was the first one to always jump out of his seat and go out of his way to shake my hand and say hey Dave how you doing. He sure was such a nice young man.
David Lee Koumjian
September 16, 2020
joshua was a great person he will be missed
paul moses
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sue & Dan, we send our love and prayers to you both during this time of great loss. Josh left us with some wonderful memories and he will always be in our thoughts and prayers. May he Rest In Peace
Mark & Colleen Stevens
Friend
September 16, 2020
Josh was just an all around great person. He always said what was on his mind and he could make anyone smile with his great sense of humor . God bless you Josh, may your soul Rest In Peace.
Anthony Harbour
Friend
September 16, 2020
I will remember you forever Josh, you truly were one of a kind ❤. Hope you’re having a drink with “the kid”. Xoxo
Danielle
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May he RIP.
JOANN SCORSONE ALIX
Friend
September 16, 2020
I think I first met Josh when he was about 18 yrs old and he was already usually the best drummer at the open mics we all hung around and he just got better all the time . They say a band is only as good as the drummer and Josh never let you down and we had a lot of laughs over those years I know I'll always remember you fondly kid .
Jeffrey Dillenbeck
Coworker
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.R.I.P CUZ We miss you
PAT BLOOMFIELD
