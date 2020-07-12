1/
Joshua E. Paige
1972 - 2020
Paige, Joshua E. COLONIE Joshua E. Paige died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. He was born in 1972 in Albany. He worked as a skilled builder, roofer and finish cabinet maker in the Albany area his entire career. There was no construction issue he could not understand or fix. Josh was also an avid gardener and loved to work in the yard with his son Josh. He was a devoted father to his two young sons. He is survived by his father, Terry L. Paige of Albany; and as Josh called him, his second dad Michael Heinel of Albany. Josh's partner Cassie Chambers; and two sons, Joshua J. and Gavin Paige of Schenectady; and stepdaughter Jorja Maines.He was predeceased by his mother Susan Male Paige; and his brother Jeremy Paige. Due to COVID-19 there will be no memorial service at this time. A private family memorial may be held at a later date. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the sons. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
