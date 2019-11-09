Jones, Joshua ROUND LAKE Joshua Jones of Round Lake, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Shemary Jones, and his beautiful daughter Eliyanah Jones of Round Lake; parents, Michael and Dorothy Jones of Winder Ga.; brother Matthew Jones of Athens Ga.; sister Shelley Erndt, brother-in-law Jeremy Erndt niece Kylie Erndt and nephew Levi Erndt of Buford Ga.; the Arcala family; his JIL Church family in the Philippines; and his wonderful church family of Star Point Church in Clifton Park. Joshua was a graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School and SUNY Albany with a political science degree. He then went on to work at the N.Y.S. assembly and senate as director of energy and telecommunications committee. He was firmly dedicated to supporting innovative policies under the offices of Congressman Adriano Espaillat (former senator) and more recently Senator Kevin Parker. Joshua was passionate about working with the youth ministry at Starpoint Church. Joshua had always been a competitive athlete whether it was receiving All State Awards as a track athlete or playing soccer on the over 30's recreational league. Whether you knew Josh for five minutes or a lifetime his impact was the same, he wanted to leave you with his smile, a joke and his encouragement, just as he left this world. A celebration of Joshua's life will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, in the Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Road, Rexford. In lieu of flowers, memorial scholarship envelopes will be available at the church. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 9, 2019