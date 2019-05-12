Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Josiah Bancroft "Joe" Gould. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gould, Dr. Josiah "Joe" Bancroft HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. Dr. Josiah Bancroft Gould Jr. shed his mortal coil on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 90 years of age, suffering from no illness, and went peacefully in the Kentucky home of his daughter Georgina with whom he had lived with the past five years. Joe, as he was called, lived a full life and more importantly enjoyed doing it. The epitome of savoir-vivre, everyone who knew him will not forget the look of amusement behind those glasses which nearly always cracked into a wide grin and long peals of mirthful laughter. As when he told a bad joke for example... You heard the one about the two nuns riding bicycles...? His lust for life carried him from the cradle in Cleveland down south through Atlanta to Tallahassee where he and his older sister Sarah Jean were raised by their mother Ruby and father Joe Gould Senior. Having received a Ph.D. in philosophy from Johns Hopkins he then traveled, serving in the Navy first, throughout Europe, a land and way of life he fell in love with - Rome, Berlin, Paris were cities he returned to again and again throughout his life. It was in Naples that he got married for the first time. With Renata he had a son, Julian. He moved to the west coast to Claremont, Calif. where he started teaching philosophy and where he married for a second time. With Patricia he had his second son Dominic and then came Georgina. Georgina was born in Albany, where Joe began his long teaching career at SUNY. During his 30 years there, as a scholar with knowledge of several languages, he not only taught Greek philosophy and logic but also had several papers published as well as a book, Philosophy of Chrysippus. He married a third time and Jody gave him a son, James. He married and divorced his fourth wife Carol before retiring in 2000, at which time he was given the title of Distinguished Emeritus Professor. He then began another enjoyable chapter in his life at what he called his palace on 1700 Western Avenue. Whether he was out for dinner and a movie with Andrea and Genevieve, dancing at home with his visiting family, or reading 18th century French literature over coffee with Marcel, he lived these and all his years to the hilt, as a caring father to some, a husband to others, a lover to many, a dedicated teacher and a faithful friend. This was all made possible thanks to the humanity and affection of those around him. After a bad fall in 2014, he moved in with Georgina and her husband Diego and their family where he was so fortunate to have received their love and tireless care until the end. He is survived by his four children and seven grandchildren, Flaminia, Davide, Rebecca, Lucilla, Ella, Hunter and Stella. As per his wishes, his body was donated to science. His spirit, however, was dedicated to love and will live on. Who knows? Maybe love will prevail.







Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019

