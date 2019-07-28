BOBB-SEMPLE Joy April 29, 1965 - July 28, 2013 Our Beloved Joy, your family and friends celebrate your legacy today with some special shared "Moments of Joy": Take a chance. Take lots of pictures. Be kind to others. Smile. Laugh hard and often. Focus on the positive. See the best in others. Keep on smiling. Call your mom. BINGO! Spend your money-you can't take it with you. I love you. Treasure family and friendship. The world is your oyster. Travel. Say, I love you. Visit Mom. Take care of yourself. Inspire a child. Celebrate all achievements and successes. Stay in school-your education is important. Listen to your teachers. Do your best. You are the bomb-diggity-bomb. Keep the faith. Do it your way. Live your best life. HAVE NO REGRETS! Love Always, Your Family, Friends. and "Kids"
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019