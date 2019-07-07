Walsh, Joy M. Pultz WEST SAND LAKE Joy M. Pultz Walsh, 82 of Tollgate Road, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Redrock, N.Y., she was daughter of the late Charles "Slim" Pultz and Hilda Briggs Faulkner Pultz; and wife of the late William A. Walsh. Joy had resided in West Sand Lake since 1972 and was a graduate of Chatham High School. She has held many positions throughout the years. She was employed by Oak Manufacturing in Illinois, Albany Woolen Mill in Rensselaer, and most recently she was a clerk for New York State Attorney General's Office retiring in 2003. Joy was a Sunday school teacher, a Boy and Girls Scout leader, and a 4-H leader. She was also a member of the Nassau Seniors. Survivors include two sons, Donald James (Joanne) Hover of Stoughton, Wis. and John Patrick (Maryellen) Walsh of Albany; nine grandchildren, William (Sherry), Edward (Maria), Joey, Tina, Erica (Todd Farmen), Sean, Bryon, Stacie and Emma; eleven great-grandchildren, Brendon, Connor, Meghan, Nicholas, Colin, Kylie, Kieara, Christopher, Joel, Julianna and Matthew; a sister, WeeBell (Donald) Robinson of New Concord; a brother, Roger Pultz of Stillwater and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, William Joseph Walsh; and a stepbrother, Paul Faulkner. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, July 10, from 3-6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, New Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 9, 2019