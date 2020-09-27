Belokopitsky, Joyce A. MAPLEWOOD Joyce A. (Burke) Belokopitsky passed peacefully into eternal life on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her devoted family. Joyce, age 70, was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late John C. and Marie T. Burke. She was the loving wife of Michael K. Belokopitsky of Maplewood. She attended schools in Troy and the Port Schuyler section of Watervliet and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy. In her early years, she worked for the Federal Government and later as a teaching assistant in Troy at School 18 and Carroll Hill, where she made many lifelong friends whom she cherished. She retired from the Troy City Schools in 2009. Joyce was a voracious reader and loved nothing more than to escape to her home library with a good book and a short glass of Southern Comfort. She and Mike enjoyed traveling together and were always open to meeting new people wherever they went. One of their favorite places was Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, which they visited many times. What brought Joyce her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her kids and grandkids during the holidays and family celebrations. Her humor knew no bounds and she loved a good laugh. She was also a member of the Maplewood Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary for many years, where she participated in all their fundraisers and which she considered her extended family. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet. Survivors in addition to her husband include her son, David Morelli (Jenelle) of Snyders Lake; daughter, Maureen (Lamark Bradley) Morelli of Maplewood; stepdaughters, Melissa Hilt (Larry) of Schodack, Dawn (Jason) Gariepy of Maplewood, and Laura (Paul) Koniowka of Wynantskill; daughter-in-law, Katie-Rose Belokopitsky of Clifton Park; brother, John Burke (Teresa) of Florida; sisters, Maureen (late Jack) McBain of Latham, and Janise (Frank) Walsh of Latham; brothers-in-law, Mark Belokopitsky of Watervliet, and Matt (Barbara) Belokopitsky of Green Island; sisters-in-law, Carol Burke of Cohoes, Patricia DeCrescenzo Burke of Watervliet, and Gwendolyn Burke of Indiana and Daria (Alan) Iverson of Clifton Park. She was the adored Nana Bel to ten beloved grandchildren; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Joyce was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Kenneth and Thomas Burke; adored stepson, Michael Belokopitsky; and beloved infant granddaughter, Sheala Peters. The funeral will be on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Donald L. Rutherford, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery, Maplewood. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
