Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12706 (518)-489-0188 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 N. Allen St. Albany , NY Funeral service 10:30 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 N. Allen St. Albany , NY

Hungerford, Joyce A. ALBANY Joyce Lois Hungerford, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with her family by her side after a short illness. Joyce was born in 1937 in Albany, where she remained her entire life. She graduated from Albany High School in 1955 and went to work for the New York Telephone Company. She met her husband, Lawrence Hungerford, in what started out as pen pals while he was overseas in the Army. They married in 1959 and remained inseparable. As her children got older, Joyce returned to the workforce and worked for Mary P. Tracy, Interior Designer and then for many years at the N.Y. State Dept. of Taxation and Finance where she retired from in 2000 after 21 years. Joyce was an excellent cook and baker and loved to try out new recipes. She could always be counted on for bringing a delicious dish to a party or gathering. She loved to vacation in York Beach and Ogunquit, Maine with her family. So many memories were made over the years with her children and grandchildren there. Joyce also enjoyed her many trips to the Amish country with her sisters and mother. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren whom she and Larry were always available as babysitters and to help out when the kids were younger. She loved to hear about all their accomplishments and was their biggest supporter while worrying about them endlessly. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and John Althiser; Lawrence, her loving husband of 54 years; as well as her sisters, Ruth Heelan, Doris Stuart, and Carol Travison; and sisters-in-law, Joyce O'Connor and Dawn Stillman. Survivors include son Scott Hungerford (Deidre) of Colonie; daughter Julie Gutknecht (Brian) of Guilderland; and very loved and cherished grandchildren, Brendan and Kayla Hungerford and Meghan, Joshua, and Kevin Gutknecht. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jean Reardon of Troy; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce's family would like to thank her many friends and family who have reached out over the months with love, support, cards, flowers, meals and many prayers. She felt so loved when she really needed it. They would also like to thank her caregivers who kept her comfortable in her final weeks. Relatives and friends may call at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany on Thursday, September 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, in the funeral home. Interment, St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Sand Creek Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to treatment of Borderline Personality Disorder to 3East Scholarship Fund attention: Elizabeth Fieux, McLean Hospital, 115 Mill Street, Belmont, MA, 02478. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











