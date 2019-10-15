Perez, Joyce A. COEYMANS Joyce A. Legg Perez, 80, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side after a long illness. She was born in Coeymans, daughter of the late Luther and Mabel Legg. Joyce's home was known as the "Safe House in Coeymans" a safe haven where anyone was welcome. When her children were growing up they remember their home being the place to be, a home always filled with family, friends and lots of love. Survivors include her loving husband, Angel Perez; children, Cheryl Searles, John Searles, Shelley Taranto, Steven Searles, Andreanna Lee and Amanda Perez; 21 grandchildren; and siblings, Vera Caldwell, Edward Legg, Luther Legg Jr., Dawn Colon and Denice Widener. Joyce was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Searles; and siblings, Margaret Krzykowski and Elizabeth Grammas. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service starting at 4 p.m. Contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019