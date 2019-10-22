Probeck, Joyce A. WATERVLIET Joyce Ann (Chartrand) Probeck, 82, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing. She was born in Troy on August 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther (Gillett) Chartrand. A lifelong resident of Watervliet, Joyce was a graduate of Sacred Heart of Mary School and Watervliet High School. She was a longtime volunteer at Maplewood School assisting the children in kindergarten. She was also a longtime employee of the Handleman Corporation in Colonie. She was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet. Her family and grandchildren were the center of her life. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Probeck, Jr. who died in 2010; loving mother of Terri (Adam) Rosen of Wantagh, Long Island, N.Y. and John "Jay" D. (Heidi) Probeck of Glenmont; adored grandmother of Benjamin Rosen, Maya and Everett Probeck; dear sister of Theresa Chartrand of Cohoes and the late Arthur Chartrand, Velena Ellis and Joan Holmes. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Joseph Holmes and his daughter Becca. The funeral will be Friday at 8 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 8:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Watervliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, PO Box 164, Watervliet, NY 12189. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019