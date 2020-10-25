Stanton, Joyce B. DELMAR Joyce B. Stanton, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel E. (Hart) Stanton. Joyce was a local piano teacher for many years. She was a longtime member of the Jerusalem Reformed Church in Feura Bush and served as the church's organist for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Audrey E. Bolton; and brother, Edward G. Stanton. She is survived by three nieces, one nephew and several grandnephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Friends and family may visit from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. Masks will be required and all current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joyce's name to the Jerusalem Reformed Church, P.O. Box 70, Feura Bush, NY, 12067. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com