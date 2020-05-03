Fisher, Joyce Beazley DELMAR Joyce Beazley Fisher, 95 of Delmar, passed away the evening of April 26, 2020. Her granddaughters, Kate and Lily, sat a quiet, loving vigil, never leaving their beloved Nana's bedside. Softly speaking to her, Kate held her hand when she gently slipped away to be greeted lovingly by her dear husband Paul, who departed this earth in 2004. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Kate and George Beazley; her brother, George Beazley; her son, Mark Fisher; and her sister, Margaret Beazley Cook. Left to mourn are her daughter, Victoria Fisher; granddaughters, Kate (Precious) and Lily Schoenbach; sister, Phyllis Beazley Alcock; brothers, David (Diane) Beazley and Christopher Beazley; and nieces and nephews in both the United States and England. Joyce's sophisticated and compassionate presence enriched the lives of those around her. A celebrated veteran, she served her native England as an ambulance driver and nurse in World War II. During the war, she calmed the spirits of her neighbors by singing songs with her siblings throughout the Blitz campaign. She met her future husband, Paul, who was a captain in the U.S. Army, in Southampton. They became engaged in England, and in 1946, Joyce moved to the United States. Joyce and Paul were married in the Blessed Sacrament Church in Albany in October of 1946. In addition to raising a family and helping grow her husband's industrial HVAC business, Joyce was an active member of the Normanside Country Club and a championship golfer. She enjoyed cooking gourmet European cuisine, playing bridge with her friends, and painting bucolic imagery of the English countryside. Sorely missed by her family, she will be formally celebrated at a private ceremony during the summer months, and her artwork will be displayed at a future date.









