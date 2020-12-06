Dammer, Joyce MANLIUS Joyce Gill Dammer, 83 of Manlius, formerly of Wilton, beloved mother and grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1937, in Albany, the daughter of Milton and Helen Vennard Gill. She graduated from Albany High School and went to work for New York Telephone. Joyce married Paul E. Dammer on June 21, 1958, in Albany, a blessed union of 57 years. Joyce and Paul lived a full and rich life. They loved music and attending concerts at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the New York City Ballet, Metropolitan Opera and Broadway shows. Some of their best times were spent vacationing with their children on Cape Cod, getting together with friends and sitting by their pool. Paul passed away on February 13, 2015. Joyce was an avid gardener. The gardens at her homes were full of a range of beautiful plants. She was always willing to share her green thumb and expertise with others. She was also a huge Frank Sinatra fan; thus, her children know every song Sinatra ever performed. Once her children were older, Joyce went back to work in the late 1970s at Armstrong Assessment Agency in East Greenbush, where she learned how to valuate real property. She then went to work for the New York State Division of Real Property Valuation, where she worked for more than 20 years until her retirement. While working for the state, Joyce returned to school at Russell Sage College to study public administration. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987. Her family was very proud of her resilience and her dedication to earning her degree while working full time. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lisa (David) of Fayetteville; her son, Dave (Daria) of Quakertown, Pa.; her grandchildren, Maggie, Caelan, Peter, Luke and Natalie; her brother, Peter (Madge); a sister-in-law, Vollie (Bill); and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time. A memorial service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a future date after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Joyce asked that in lieu of flowers, friends and family members should make contributions to their own savings accounts and do so in her memory. Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com
