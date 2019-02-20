Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce E. Garee. View Sign

Garee, Joyce E. SAUGERTIES Joyce E. Garee, 58 of Route 212, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her residence. She was the spouse of Kathleen M. Eckenroth, celebrating 23 years together on Valentine's Day. Born on October 23, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Boyd) Garee. Joyce was a member of the Klokken Ringers handbell group of the New Hackensack Reformed Church under the musical direction of her mother. She was a graduate of Arlington High School in 1978 and a participant in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as a flute musician. Entering the Air Force, Joyce was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, assigned to welcoming dignitaries and presidents. After moving to Reading, Pa., she became a member of the classic rock and roll band Fox Chase playing keyboards, guitar, and flute. A 1995 graduate of Alvernia College with a B.S. in psychology, she went on to Marywood University to earn a master's degree in social work in 1998. Joyce had a successful career as a LCSW-R (licensed clinical social worker with R privileges) and psychotherapist in Indio, Calif. and Albany. A Saugerties area resident for many years, she was the founder of Tools for Change Counseling Services. Joyce enjoyed sunrises, the colors of autumn, going to the movies, helping people, celtic music, and the company of her dogs - Queenie, Tippy, Daisy, Copper, and Clarice. Survivors include her spouse, Kathleen; her sister, Anne Garee (Robert Marinelli) of Florida; her brother, James Garee; her cousin, John Bradley (Charles Keenan); sisters-in-law, Denise Stanilla (Michael) and Elaine Eckenroth; brother-in-law Jack Rissmiller; nieces and nephews, Daniel and Charlotte; Elizabeth, James, and Michael; Stephanie and Jacqueline; extended family Anthony and Abrielle. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved sister-in-law Michelle Rissmiller. Her service of remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Seamon- Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., 45 John St., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Saturday from 12 - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St., Saugerties, NY, 12477. Expressions of condolence may be shared on Joyce's Tribute Wall at







45 John Street

Saugerties , NY 12477

45 John Street
Saugerties , NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2019

