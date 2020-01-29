Freeman, Joyce Eileen LOUDONVILLE Surrounded by her loved ones, Joyce Eileen Freeman, 81 of Loudonville, was called to her eternal home on January 23, 2020. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Joyce spent her early years caring for her children and extended relatives. She later immigrated to the United States with her family, and was a long-time resident of Albany. Joyce was a caregiver and loved working with the elderly and disadvantaged children. She was employed as a nurse's aide at Eden Park Nursing Home, a personal aide and dear friend to Jane C. Walsh, and later as a care provider at the St. Anne's Institute for Girls, where she retired after 15 years of service. Joyce is survived by her loving spouse of more than 50 years, Leslie Freeman Sr.; her children, Patricia (Godfrey) Smith, Mark (Simonia) Bobb-Semple, Simone Freeman, Audra Freeman, and Leslie Freeman Jr.; her grandchildren, Shontell Smith, Nakesha (Gregory) Abel, Marcus Smith, Zuri Freeman, and Micah Bobb-Semple; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Maya Abel; and sister Helena "Patsy" Roberts. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous special friends and extended family members across the country and around the world. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Iris and John Milton; her aunt Albertha "Mama" Rose; uncle Rupert Mitchell; brother Victor Boyce; and beloved daughter Joy Bobb-Semple. Joyce was a vibrant woman who treasured life and people. She loved colorful outfits, playing bingo, and going to the casino with her daughter Joy and her sister Patsy. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her extended family who spanned four continents. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and instilled the values of education, hard work, and perseverance. She had a passion for speaking her mind and relaying oral traditions through storytelling and proverbs. Her favorite sayings included "hand wash hand make hand come clean" and "what de pun head is fall on shoulder." She loved politics and world affairs, and adored Hillary, Serena, Michelle, Barack and more recently, took an avid interest in Harry and Meghan. She will be forever cherished and missed. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 31, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. For online condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020