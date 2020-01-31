Freeman, Joyce Eileen LOUDONVILLE Surrounded by her loved ones, Joyce Eileen Freeman, 81 of Loudonville, was called to her eternal home on January 23, 2020. A native of Georgetown, Guyana, Joyce spent her early years caring for her children and extended relatives. She later immigrated to the United States with her family and was a long-time resident of Albany. Joyce was a caregiver and loved working with the elderly and disadvantaged children. Joyce is survived by her loving spouse of more than 50 years, Leslie Freeman Sr.; her children, Patricia (Godfrey) Smith, Mark (Simonia) Bobb-Semple, Simone Freeman, Audra Freeman, and Leslie Freeman Jr.; her grandchildren, ShontellSmith, Nakesha (Gregory) Abel, Marcus Smith, Zuri Freeman, and Micah Bobb-Semple; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Maya Abel; and sister Helena "Patsy" Roberts. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous special friends and extended family members across the country and around the world. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Iris and John Milton Bobb-Semple; her aunt Albertha "Mama" Rose; uncle Rupert Mitchell; brothers, Alfred and Victor Boyce; and beloved daughter Joy Bobb-Semple. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 31, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020