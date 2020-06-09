Opitz, Joyce Fisher WATERFORD Joyce Fisher Opitz, 85 of Clemente Lane, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, with her loving family at her side at her son's home. Born and educated in Waterford, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona Desnoyer Fisher.Joyce was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford. She especially enjoyed going to her grandchildren's recitals, games and other school activities. She also enjoyed golfing, fishing and yard work. Joyce was the widow of Peter C. Opitz who died in 1995. She was the loving mother of Timothy J. Opitz (Jill) of Clifton Park; and the sister of Marilyn Gillespie (Ronald) of Waterford and Carol Hines (Edward) of Saratoga. She was the proud grandmother of Joshua and Rebecca Opitz. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to: Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.