Labbee, Joyce H. ORLANDO, Fla. Joyce H. Labbee, beloved wife of Ralph M. Labbee passed on to Glory on Friday, December 13, 2019, at AdventHealth Orlando in Florida. Joyce was born in her home in the town of Brunswick and loved living all of her 87 years there. She was the daughter of Charles E. Harris and Eva C Harris; and sister of Dorothy, Charles, Charlotte and Billy (all deceased). Her husband Ralph, daughter Carolyn Monell, son-in-law Milton Monell, son Ralph M. Labbee Jr., and dearly loved grandson Michael H. Labbee (residing in Michigan) cherish their years together. She also leaves precious nieces, nephews and their children and many dear friends. The family received friends on Friday, December 20, at 9:30 a.m. at Dobbs Funeral Home, 430 North Kirkman Rd., Orlando, Fla. The funeral service was officiated by Commissioners William and Marilyn Francis which began at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service in Winter Garden Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019