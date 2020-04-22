Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Joyce H. Schreiner


1929 - 2020
Joyce H. Schreiner Obituary
Schreiner, Joyce H. CLIFTON PARK Joyce H. Schreiner, 91 of Barcelona Drive, died on Sunday April 19, 2020, at home with her loving son by her side. She was born in Schenectady on April 18, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Ray and Ruth Strang Hutton. She was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and in her early years she had been a secretary for the G.E. in Schenectady. She was the wife of the late Walter R. Schreiner, whom she married on May 5, 1956. Joyce had been a housewife and homemaker following her marriage to Walt. She was an avid N.Y. Mets fan, enjoyed music and tennis. She was the beloved mother of Eric W. Schreiner of Clifton Park; sister of James Hutton of Colonie; and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Due to the limitations of the coronavirus, funeral services will be private on Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020
