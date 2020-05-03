Joyce Knapp Hine
Hine, Joyce Knapp SAN LEANDRO, Calif. Joyce Knapp Hine, 93 of San Leandro, Calif., passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Born on August 13, 1926, in Albany, she was the daughter of Harriette and Roy Knapp. She was a graduate of Russell Sage College in Troy. She moved to California in 1950. Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Keith Gade Hine. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Hine (Jim Reeves) of Kenmore, Wash., and Katy Stover (John) of Modesto, Calif.; her brother, The Reverend Clayton Knapp (Ginny) of Sarasota, Fla.; her granddaughters, Julia, Jacqueline and Jessica Reeves of Kenmore, Wash.; Hannah Meeuwse of Annapolis, Md.; and nieces, Karen Marocchini of Connecticut and Rachel Thomas of Massachussets. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund at the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swan St., Albany, NY, 12210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
