Amell, Joyce M. COLONIE Joyce M. Amell, 57, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Albany Medical Center, Albany. Joyce was born in Niskayuna, the daughter of Bernard and Marion Amell. She was a graduate of Linton High School and SUNY Oneonta. She was a business tax analyst for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance for 20 years. She loved being part of a large family and enjoyed all the family picnics, reunions, and holiday gatherings. She was a big NY Giants fan and loved attending concerts at Tangelwood and SPAC. Above all, Joyce loved caring for her many family members, friends, and co-workers. She is survived by her husband, William Kotas, they have been together for 32 years. Joyce is also survived by nine siblings, Terry (Charlie) Feathers, Vicki Barber, Angie (Charlie) Stewart, Tony Amell, Bernie (Vicky) Amell, Lori (Rob) Littauer, Ken(Kathy) Amell, Chris Amell and Francine (Mark) Schoonmaker; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Funeral service is private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to New York Oncology Hematology, 400 Patroon Creek Blvd., Suite 1, Albany, NY 12206. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at dalyfuneralhome.com
