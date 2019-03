Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce M. Brennan Callen. View Sign

Callen, Joyce M. Brennan LIVONIA, Mich. Joyce M. Brennan Callen of Livonia, Mich. passed away at home on January 27, 2019. Joyce was born in Troy, N.Y. on September 12, 1934. She was the daughter of the late John and Irene St. Onge Brennan. Joyce graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy in 1952. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, George "Pat" Callen; beloved mother of Michael (Sheryl), John (Debra) Callen, Cathy Callen, Dan Callen, Patrick Callen, Melissa Callen, Jennifer Callen; and sister Nancy Cronin. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her infant daughter Mary Callen; and sister Irene Palmer. Funeral services were celebrated at St. Edith's Church, Livonia, Mich. on February 1, 2019. Joyce's memory will live in our hearts forever.