Firstiun, Joyce M. RAVENA Joyce M. Firstiun, 72, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James J. Firstiun; children, James R. Firstiun Jr., Michael Firstiun, and Christy Firstiun; sister, Nancy Miller; aunt, Starlene Haviland; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers a donation in Joyce's memory may be made to the Albany City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201.