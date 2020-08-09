1/
Joyce M. Firstiun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Firstiun, Joyce M. RAVENA Joyce M. Firstiun, 72, passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, James J. Firstiun; children, James R. Firstiun Jr., Michael Firstiun, and Christy Firstiun; sister, Nancy Miller; aunt, Starlene Haviland; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. in Chestnut Lawn Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers a donation in Joyce's memory may be made to the Albany City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved