Jimino, Joyce M. TROY Joyce M. Jimino, 76, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many passed into eternal life on January 11, 2020. She was the mother of John, Jeffrey, David and Colleen (Sean Galvin) Oliksowycz; and grandmother of Morgan, Maya and Liam. Joyce was the sister of Joanne and Vincent (Kathy) and the late Charles and Jayne. Joyce is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Troy, Joyce was the daughter of the late Charles and Theresa Jimino. She attended School 12, graduated from Troy High School and worked for Bell Telephone and Montgomery Wards before having her children. Joyce retired from the Van Rensselaer Manor where she was a favorite of many residents because of the wonderful care she provided. Joyce was happiest and felt most fulfilled when she was caring for someone. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy. Joyce donated her body to science. Pursuant to her wishes there will be no services at this time.



