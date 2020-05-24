Joyce M. Matson
Matson, Joyce M. EAST POESTENKILL Joyce M. Matson, 81 of Plank Road in Petersburg, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Center for Nursing and Rehab at Hoosick Falls. Born in Troy, Joyce was the daughter of the late Martin A. and Emma M. Gori Bozak; and wife of the late Reverend Harold R. Matson. Joyce was raised in Waterford and attended the Shenendehowa Schools. Joyce had resided in Poestenkill since 1968, was a homemaker and was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church in Berlin. Joyce was mother of Kevin B. (Donna) Matson of Turlock, Calif., Joy Kipp of Valatie, Jeffrey A. (Jeanette) Matson of Poestenkill, Lois Hauprich of Ballston Spa, Tina (John) Menigio of Poughkeepsie, Scott (Virginia) Matson of Berlin, Amy Smith of Berlin and the late Eric Matson; and sister of Martin (Joyce) Bozak of Long Lake, N.Y., Stephen (Joan) Bozak of Clifton Park and the late Eleanor Spence. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Services will be private with burial in the Woodside Cemetery East Poestenkill. Donations in memory of Joyce M. Matson may be made to the Landmark Baptist Church, 156 Green Hollow Rd, Berlin, NY 12022. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
