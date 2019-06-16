Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Nealand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Nealand

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce M. Nealand Obituary
Nealand, Joyce M. TROY Joyce M. Nealand, 58, passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Harry Hull, Sr. and Cecelia Moore Hull and the loving wife to William Nealand. In addition to her husband William, Joyce is survived by her siblings, Harry Hull, Jr., (Kathy) of Troy, Kathleen Johnson (Jay) of South Carolina, Maggie Martell (Patrick Harrington) of Grafton; her nephews, Butchie (Martina), Keith, Joey (Chelsea) and Matthew; her great niece, Isabelle; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sowalski; also survived by her faithful canine companion "Pedro". The family would like to thank Joyce's best friend Diana Fray Gardner for her loving support and friendship. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial Wednesday 12 p.m. in Saratoga National Cemetery; family will meet at funeral home at 10 a.m. Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Lansingbugh Boys and Girls Club. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now