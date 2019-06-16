Nealand, Joyce M. TROY Joyce M. Nealand, 58, passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Harry Hull, Sr. and Cecelia Moore Hull and the loving wife to William Nealand. In addition to her husband William, Joyce is survived by her siblings, Harry Hull, Jr., (Kathy) of Troy, Kathleen Johnson (Jay) of South Carolina, Maggie Martell (Patrick Harrington) of Grafton; her nephews, Butchie (Martina), Keith, Joey (Chelsea) and Matthew; her great niece, Isabelle; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sowalski; also survived by her faithful canine companion "Pedro". The family would like to thank Joyce's best friend Diana Fray Gardner for her loving support and friendship. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Burial Wednesday 12 p.m. in Saratoga National Cemetery; family will meet at funeral home at 10 a.m. Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Lansingbugh Boys and Girls Club. Please visit mcloughlinmason.com. Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary