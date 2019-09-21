Wrenn, Joyce M. ALBANY Joyce M. Wrenn, 83, entered eternal life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Knapp Wrenn. Joyce graduated in 1954 from of The Academy of the Holy Names. She graduated in 1958 with a B.A. from The College of St. Rose and then earned her J.D. in 1961 from Albany Law School, and finally her M.A. in 1962 from SUNY Albany. Joyce was a longtime employee at the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles. She also operated a private law practice for many years. Joyce was a member of the New York State Bar Association and the Albany County Bar Association. She was the dear sister of the late John A. Wrenn. She is survived by several cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, September 23, from to 10 a.m. in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Albany. Her funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may send a contribution to The College of Saint Rose, 432 Western Ave., Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message, please visit McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019