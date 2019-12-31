Nadarajah, Joyce CLIFTON PARK Joyce A. Nadarajah, 91 of Liberty Way, died peacefully on Saturday December 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany. She was born on July 12, 1928 in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. She was the wife of the late P.S. Nadarajah, who died on October 3, 1999. She was a teacher in Sri Lanka for a few years. She had been a faithful member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She is the mother of Malini Parameswaran (Prof. Siva Parameswaran) of Lubbock, Texas; and Prof. Nadarajah Narendran (Amithi) of Clifton Park; also survivied by four grandchildren; and her brother Charles Rajendram of Australia. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. in Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rt. 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. A calling hour will precede the service in the Chapel at Church. Calling hours will continue after the funeral service from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday January 4, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019