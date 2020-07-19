Poland, Joyce EAST GREENBUSH Joyce Poland, 92, daughter of Edward L. Edwards and Anne (Bewsher) Edwards, passed away on July 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Robert McKie, Laurie (Charles) Colehamer, and Brian (Paula) McKie; four grandchildren, Nicole, Emalee, Scott and Bristol; and five great-grandchildren, Brandy, Summer, Madalyn, Andor, and Ella. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, George Poland; and companion, Dominick Cuzzo. Joyce graduated from Columbia High School in 1946 and went to work at Blue Cross/Blue Shield until becoming a mother in 1955. Moving to Florida in 1969, she would later work at Copystatics where she made many close supportive friends before returning to New York in 1971 with her children in tow. After a blind date, and lifted spirits, she married George Poland in 1976. They both shared many adventures together. She would share with all how they hiked the Appalachian Trail, lived on an antique wooden boat and then a small shack while George built a three-story home next door while living in Rhode Island. They moved to Connecticut where George built another three-story home, again utilizing his engineering skills. When George passed, Joyce moved back East Greenbush where she would later find her true love, Dominick Cuzzo. She'd share how she "picked" him up in an Auto Zone parking lot just "looking for directions." Their first date was at Wendy's for coffee. They were inseparable from that day forward, until Dom left us two years ago. Joyce moved into the Rosewood Nursing Facility after suffering a stroke. Thank you to the staff of Rosewood who embraced and cared for Joyce and listened to her many life stories and enjoyed her wonderful sense of humor. All services will be private. Joyce instilled a sense of loyalty and a deep affection for animals to her children. Donations in her memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.