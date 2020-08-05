Ren, Joyce (Kehoe) MALTA Joyce (Kehoe) Ren of Ballston Spa, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 88 years. She was preceded by her husband of 57 years, Stanley Ren Jr.; sister Bernice (Kehoe) LaVigne; and parents, Clarence and Agnes (Wahl) Kehoe. She was born in Rochester and graduated from Holy Family School, St. Agnes High School, and Miss McCarthy's Secretarial School followed by employment with the Bourjois Perfume Company prior to marrying Stan. The Ren family lived in Gates on Lettington Drive and attended St. Helen's parish. Joyce retired from working as an administrator at Woodside Manor before she and Stan moved to their retirement home in Ballston Spa. Stan and Joyce were proud parents of four graduates of The Aquinas Institute: Stephen and Peggy Ren of Boston (grandchildren, Maureen and Sarah), Mark Ren of Ballston Spa, Karen (Ren) and Max Maxwell of Magnolia Springs, Ala. (grandchildren, Justin and Harry), and Eric and Bridget Ren of Saratoga Springs, (grandchildren, Caroline and Colin). Joyce was a devoted mother, spouse, aunt, and grandmother with strong faith and lifetime participation in the Catholic church. She put others before herself and was a true fan of all sports involving Aquinas, Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure, and R.P.I. Joyce was a skilled knitter, devotee of reading mystery books, gardening, drives in the Adirondacks, and spending time at the family cottage in Canada on Wallace Island in the Thousand Islands. Her giving spirit, selfless generosity, devotion to family, calm demeanor, and pleasant style will be missed by all. A wake will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mevec Funeral Home on Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa. The funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ballston Spa. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com
