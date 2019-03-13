Giroux, Joyce T. COHOES Joyce Weatherwax Giroux died on December 13, 2018. She was predeceased by her loving husband John-Paul "JP" Giroux of 66 years. Joyce has left behind her loving children, Annette (Bob) Campbell, Paula Sheehan, Charles Giroux, Donna (Michael) Fontana, Dolores Giroux, Catherine (Bill) Duffy, and Pam Verteufuille. She was predeceased by her son Richard Joseph Giroux; and grandson Christopher Joseph Giroux. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday March 15 at Holy Trinity Parish 122 Vliet Blvd. Cohoes, N.Y. at 11 a.m. Her interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. Donations to Holy Trinity Restoration Fund 122 Vliet Blvd. Cohoes, N.Y. 12047 in memory of Joyce would be appreciated.
Stanton-Farrell Funeral Home Inc
326 Columbia St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-3218
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019